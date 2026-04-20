The inaugural Isle of Man Netball Performance League concluded at the National Sports Centre on Saturday, marking the end of a six-week competition designed to showcase and develop the island’s top netball talent.
Featuring four teams – namely Manx Mavericks, Mannin Magic, Celtic Coast Lightning and Vannin Vipers - the league began back in January and delivered a high standard of competitive action across six rounds of fixtures.
Manx Mavericks were crowned the first champions following a strong and consistent campaign, receiving a beautiful, hand-crafted trophy, courtesy of local business Mooir Tashtey Designs.
They sealed the title with a 56–45 victory over Celtic Coast Lightning in the final round, with Zoe Kirkham named as the player of the match.
In the evening’s other fixture, Mannin Magic secured second place with a 49–36 win against Vannin Vipers, where Chloe Schofield earned the player of the match plaudits.
Across the six weeks, all four teams recorded notable results, underlining the competitive nature of the league.
Manx Mavericks set the early pace and remained among the top performers throughout, while Mannin Magic and Celtic Coast Lightning both produced strong runs to stay in contention.
Vannin Vipers also impressed with key victories during the middle rounds of the competition.
Individual performances were recognised each week, with player of the match awards highlighting standout contributions across the league.
Jonny Hastie (Mavericks) and Kate Doran (Vipers) were recognised in week one, followed by Nan Williams (Mavericks) and Sara Collings (Magic) in week two.
The awards in week three went to Becca Cooke (Vipers) and Adam Brammall (Lightning), while Ben Sinclair (Vipers) and Ashley Hall (Magic) were recognised in week four.
In the fifth week, Heather Parsons (Lightning) and Ellan Charmer (Mavericks) received the honours, before the final round awards went to Chloe Schofield (Magic) and Zoe Kirkham (Mavericks).
The final standings saw Manx Mavericks finish in first place, followed by Mannin Magic in second, Celtic Coast Lightning in third and Vannin Vipers in fourth.
As the first competition of its kind in the Isle of Man, the Performance League provided a valuable platform for players to compete at a higher level, while also offering spectators the opportunity to watch fast-paced and closely contested matches.
Isle of Man Netball wishes to thank the umpires and scorers for ensuring the smooth running of the league, as well as to the player of the match sponsor MMC for their support throughout the competition.
BACK TO NETBALL
Isle of Man Netball’s ‘Back to Netball’ sessions got underway earlier this week and will continue until mid-May.
These sessions are a great way to ease back into the sport, build confidence and enjoy being on court again.
All abilities welcome and the sessions take place weekly at the NSC on Monday evenings between 7-8pm.
The cost is £6 per session and the sessions continue until May 18. To sign up, email [email protected]
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites.
Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
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