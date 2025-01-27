Isle of Man Basketball Association’s 3x3 January Cup concluded at the National Sports Centre on Thursday as 10 teams progressed to the finals.
Each team’s record from the previous round was used to seed a double elimination tournament, with eight rapid fire rounds of games played across the four 3x3 half-courts in the NSC main hall.
Being a double elimination teams could afford a single loss as the format grants a second life, a loser’s bracket offering a path to the final and redemption.
Short games of eight minutes, with rolling substitutions and instant turnaround on a basket, made for an exciting atmosphere with plenty of hard-fought games.
The opening rounds saw a dominant performance from Five Guys who posted impressive wins over late-entry Pirates (13-6), young bucks Miltos (13-8) and seasoned veterans Cavs X (13-3).
Solid shooting from Paul Kilic and Wayne Mears was coupled with strong inside play and rebounding from Pete Boussougou and Ben Takken, proving key to their undefeated progression to the semi-final where they faced Cavs Z.
Chris Wolfendale, Dave Boyle, Lez Winnicki and Kyle Furlong of Cavs Z had a tougher run to the semi-final, but won out through solid team play.
Wolfendale and Boyle shot well from the outside and the mid-range respectively, while Winnicki found solid routes to the basket and picked up plenty of boards.
The trio were complimented with solid defensive efforts from Furlong who got some key stops and steals throughout the tournament.
The combination saw them overcome Bye (17-7) and Whoops (12-6) in the opening rounds, with the toughest challenge coming from Splash Bros + Matt (4-3) who played a solid defensive game but ultimately couldn’t stop Cavs Z’s advance.
The semi-final proved to be a tough physical challenge, as both Five Guys and Cavs Z played an aggressive defensive game and tried to dominate the paint.
3x3 rules allow a team to apply defensive pressure as soon as a basket is scored, which both sides used to great effect, disrupting the transition and leading to some nice steals and quick secondary baskets.
Outside shots from Kilic and drives from Mears proved decisive in the match-up though, both players racking up points in a hard-fought 13-11 win and booking Five Guys the first place in the final.
The losers bracket saw some of the tightest games of the night, with Manxedonians, Young Money, Pirates and Bye the first four teams to use their double elimination second life.
Lanes to the hoop proved key in the match-up between Manxedonians and Young Money as both teams used basket cuts and quick drives to rack up points, with Young Money managing the decisive last drive to win 14-13.
The game between Bye and Pirates featured a battle of the big men between Eddy Zolonis and Cameron Scott which led to a tied game, 9-9, at full-time. Tournament rules meant that Pirates stepped to the free-throw line for a do-or-die free throw which
Pirates’ advance through the losers bracket was put to an end in the subsequent round as Miltos punched their ticket 10-8 through some nice mid-range pull ups and drive and dish shots.
The youthful Miltos team, consisting of Gabe Thatcher, Rowan Coulter, Jack Wilkinson and Miltos Provatakis, had the most impressive run in the losers bracket with further wins against Whoops (12-8) and Cavs X (10-8).
Their luck ran out in the second semi-final of the night which saw them face Cavs Z who used their second life for another run at the final.
Miltos again used a combination of drive and dish with mid-range pull-ups to run a close game, Wilkinson and Thatcher excelling, but it was Cavs Z inside game that came out on top 12-10.
With both the winners and losers brackets complete, the stage was set for a thrilling final between Five Guys and Cavs Z. Both teams played a tough game with bumps on the inside and lose challenges for every possession.
Five Guys’ shooting suffered in the opening minutes of the game, with the ball stubbornly refusing to drop from the outside and even some inside looks being denied.
Cavs Z found their form for the final though, Wolfendale hitting some key outside shots while Boyle again proved key on the drive and the mid-range. It proved decisive and after a tough battle of wills, Cavs Z recorded the win, 13-4.
Ordinarily that would be the end of the story, but the double elimination format provides a team that suffers its first loss in the final the option to contest the game again – ensuring all teams have their second life option.
With the loss to Cavs Z in the final, Five Guys were given the chance for a reply and opted to play.
A shorter five-minute game, the second final proved to be a reversal in fortunes. Cavs Z had given their all to battle back into the running and were visibly deflated as fatigue set in.
Five Guys rediscovered their earlier shooting form as Kilic repeatedly swished from outside the arc. They also played an aggressive inside game, Takken proving key with some solid post moves against a tight defence.
At the final buzzer Five Guys had reversed their previous loss and were declared the January Cup 3x3 champions, 13-4.
- This week sees a return of the regular season with six league teams in action on Thursday.
First up at 7pm are Ravens and Wolves: with both teams still suffering from niggling injuries and reduced squads, this could prove an interesting match-up. Then at 8.30pm both courts are in action as Pirates return to face Hoops and Cannons take on Cavaliers.
All games are played in the NSC, with courtside seating available for any spectators who wish to attend.
Thursday will also see the start of the D2 Development League, with more than 60 under-18s players competing from 6pm each week for the D2 Championship Trophy.
MARTIN DUNNE