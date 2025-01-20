Isle of Man Basketball Association’s 3x3 January Cup formally tipped off at the NSC last Thursday evening.
The action was complimented by three finals, with the Junior, Inter and Senior school leagues coming to a thrilling conclusion.
The opening round of the Senior League 3x3 January Cup saw 10 teams compete in two pools and a rapid-fire round robin for top seed in the double elimination tournament finals.
There was a solid mix of league talent in squads, with a number of combi teams featuring players from regular season rivals.
The Manx basketball tradition of odd team names in seasonal competitions was maintained as each group played host to an eclectic mix.
Pool A consisted of Splash Bros + Matt, Young Money, Five Guys, Cavaliers X and Whoops.
Five Guys managed a clean sweep of their pool as the combination of Paul Kilic, Wayne Mears, Pete Boussougou and Ben Takken proved hard to overcome, despite some close calls against Cavaliers X and Young Money.
A highlight in the group came from Whoops – consisting of women’s players from the Hoops side – and Splash Bros + Matt, with Matt and Torryn Jones of Ravens leading their charge.
It was a close-run affair as both teams took advantage of a 3x3 rule that sees action continue as soon as the ball is through the hoop, using the instant turnaround to pressure the offensive transition.
Solid shooing on both sides made it a tight affair but it was Kirkham sisters Gemma and Zoe who helped to push Whoops to victory by a single basket at the buzzer.
In the other group, pool B saw tough competition between Miltos, Bye, Cavaliers Z, Manxedonians and Hoops Guys.
A more balanced set of games saw young side Miltos and combi squads Bye and Manxedonians finish with matching records of three wins a piece.
Outside shooting was the key component for Miltos, while Manxedonians relied on a combination of deep shooting and quick pass and cuts, Logan Glover and Wig Bregazzi proving key.
Success for Bye came in the form of aggressive defence and boards, Rhian Evans and Cameron Scott in leading roles.
The evening concluded with match ups between the pools, each placed team facing their counterpart from the other pool.
The top-of-the-table clash saw Bye face off against Five Guys in a more energetic game than could have been anticipated after almost two hours of 3x3 competition.
Five Guys worked hard on the inside and mid-range, Boussougou and Kilic featuring heavily on the scoreboard.
Bye kept the game tight with some aggressive challenges for boards and high intensity defence – highlights came from Michael Pardoe who racked up defensive boards and Evans whose pressure defence led to some key steals.
It was Five Guys who came out on top in the end though, a late run of drives from Boussougou helping them pull ahead in the dying seconds.
- This Thursday sees the 3x3 Cup proceed to the double elimination tournament stage, with each team’s record from their pool used to determine their placement in the tournament schedule.
Games will tip off from 8am on Thursday night in the NSC Main Hall, with the 3x3 January Cup champion to be crowned on the night. Spectators are welcome to attend with free courtside seating provided.
FINALS
There was more basketball action in the school’s league as Junior, Inter and Senior players from four of the island’s secondary schools competed for championship shields.
The Junior final saw King William’s College take on Castle Rushen in a solid demonstration of the advancing skill at the junior level.
Castle Rushen took an early lead with quick pace down the court opening up some easy layups and nice mid-range shots.
King William’s stayed close in the first half but struggled to keep pace as the game went on, Castle Rushen extending a solid lead. The final buzzer brought victory to Castle Rushen, picking up the Junior Championship 44-26.
The most nail-biting final of the set was at the Intermediate level as Castle Rushen took on Ballakermeen High School in a match that went down to the wire.
A strong opening by CRHS saw them build a convincing lead, inside play forming a big part of their offensive efforts against the zone defence of BHS.
Pace was the counter on the Ballakermeen side, with quick cuts and baseline drives looking to open up opportunities in and around the paint. It proved a successful strategy in the latter stages of the game and gave a burst of momentum which put CRHS under pressure.
With only a few minutes remaining on the game, CRHS were cut to a three-point lead with BHS on the march. A key timeout and refocus helped to steady the ship for CRHS, with inside play again delivering on offence.
BHS fought hard to the end but couldn’t regain the momentum and lost out to Castle Rushen by five points, 44-49.
Man of the match went to BHS player James Ashley who led the charge for Ballakermeen throughout the game.
The Senior game saw a commanding performance by St Ninian’s High School as they faced a youthful Ballakermeen side, with a string of BHS intermediate players playing up in their second final of the week.
St Ninian’s have built a solid programme, with several promising players coming through the ranks and forming the Cannons team who entered the Association’s adult Senior League this season.
The skills they have learnt were on full display with a series of fast breaks and transition shots that had them in front from the start.
BHS didn’t waver in their efforts though and won out the second quarter thanks to some solid ball movement and a impressive performance on offensive boards.
The result was never in doubt though and it was St Ninian’s who won the day, 92-26. Man of the match went to BHS player Lorcan Higgins for an impressive performance inside the paint that won the second quarter for Ballakermeen.
MARTIN DUNNE