The Isle of Man national basketball teams will compete in an inter-island games in Wales later this month.
With basketball not being held in the official Island Games in Orkney between July 12-18, a separate competition has been arranged in Anglesey.
The Ynys Môn Inter-Island Games take place at the Holyhead Leisure Centre between July 21-25 featuring North Wales, Ynys Mon, the IoM, Jersey, Faroe Islands, Falkland Islands and Guernsey.
The Manx women’s side tip off on July 21 against the Faroes, before facing North Wales the following day.
After a rest day on July 23, the IoM are back in action against the hosts the next day before ending with another clash with the Faroes.
The men’s side also start with a match against the Faroes on July 21, before facing Guernsey the next day and a clash with the hosts the following evening.
Their penultimate match is against the Falkland Islands before ending with a clash against Jersey on the final day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.