The Gran Fondo will return as a rebooted off-road event next year.
The 10th edition of the annual cycling festival – which takes place next month – will be the last in its current road format ahead of some big changes going forward.
After a decade, the organising committee are switching focus to the rapidly growing gravel cycling scene, delivering a mass-participation gravel and cross-country mountain bike event in July 2026.
Taking inspiration from the End 2 End Mountain Bike Race which took place in the island for 25 years up until 2019, next year’s edition of the Altenar-sponsored Gran Fondo will see riders take on an epic 90km route, starting in the north and working its way to the finish in the ancient capital, Castletown.
The carefully-constructed route will utilise a range of gravel roads, single track, bridle-paths, tarmac and private land to create what organisers are describing as ‘an assault on the senses’ for those who take on the challenge.
Featuring some of the iconic climbs so prominent in the End 2 End, the route will twist and turn its way across the island, utilising roads, tracks and private land never before raced over, creating something that is part cycle race and part adventure.
The main Gran Fondo will feature separate classes for gravel bikes and XC MTB bikes respectively, while a 40km Medio Fondo will take place at the same time for any type of bike (including e-bikes), ran under sportive conditions.
In addition to the main events on Sunday, July 26, the weekend will also see the return of the Piccolo Fondo - now reimagined as a guided social ride - on the Saturday along with the ever popular Minisculo Fondo for younger riders on the Sunday morning in the new location of Castletown.
The events schedule will be inclusive and accessible, welcoming riders of all ages and abilities, with events suited to gravel bikes, mountain bikes, cyclo-cross bikes, e-bikes and, in the case of the Piccolo Fondo, traditional road bikes.
Paul Phillips, the director of Gran Fondo (Isle of Man) Ltd, said: ‘When we decided to conclude Gran Fondo Isle of Man, we wanted to keep the team together and deliver another top-tier event for the island.
‘Gravel cycling is experiencing rapid growth and it felt like the ideal time to apply our expertise to a new project.
‘We’re excited about the plans we have in the works and can’t wait to share them with the riders who have supported us over the years – and hopefully attract new faces who prefer off-road cycling.
‘We’re also delighted to partner with Castletown and look forward to complementing its already impressive event portfolio. The backdrop of Castle Rushen for the finish will make for an unforgettable experience.’
- Next year’s edition of the Gran Fondo Isle of Man powered by Altenar will take place on Sunday, July 26.
This year’s event – the 10th anniversary edition – takes place next month over the weekend of July 19-20.
For more information about the event, visit the official website which can be found at https://granfondoisleofman.com
