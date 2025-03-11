Manx MTB Enduro finally hosted a winter event on Sunday, having postponed December’s round before cancelling January’s because of storms.
Cringle Plantation required a huge amount of work from volunteers to clear the trails of fallen trees/debris. Working with what was left of the trail network, three exciting stages were marked out.
Competitors were faced with six laps of the reservoir to the top of the plantation and back down to complete practice and race runs, totalling approximately 2,500ft ascent.
Orange factory rider Isaac Batty was on typical form and set the pace on the Riddler stage five seconds quicker than good friend Josh Kelly, with young Joe Hutton third.
Stage two, the ‘Original Bleaberry’, saw a repeat and Batty extended his lead by a further 9s.
The finale, Otters Pocket, consisted of a flat-out pedal to Cringle quarry then down through the steep berms, jumps and finished on old wooden bridge where again Batty proved his fitness with the only sub two-minute time.
The overall result was Batty 20 seconds ahead of Kelly and the ever-improving Hutton with his best result to date in third 18s behind.
In the e-bike class, newcomer Dan Sowerby won two stages and took the overall victory 15s ahead of Sam Ansermoz, who was followed by young Harrison Skillen only 2s adrift.
The closest battle was in the women’s category between Sapphire Ascroft and Coral Hegginbotham. The latter took the first stage by only 2s before Ascroft won the next two by a whisker.
But it wasn’t enough and Hegginbotham claimed the overall honours by just 0.69s, while Cycle 360 rider Emily Bridson was third.
Racing this close sets up an exciting season.
Manx MTB Enduro wish to thank Jack for medical cover, Matt Ward for electronic timing, Dingbat trail crew for stage prep and marking out, DEFA for the use of the plantation and all the marshals.
The next event is another Funduro on Sunday, April 13.
BEN COLLINS