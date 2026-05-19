Dunlop has not won a Superstock race since 2014 and a Senior since 2017, indeed he has only registered two big-bike wins in the same period that Hicky has enjoyed 11 visits to the top step. The latter has certainly been the king of the big bikes, despite crashing out of the 2024 Senior and missing all of last year’s races following a big spill in qualifying on the Yamaha R7, caused by a mechanical issue.