Bob Corlett is the 2024 Island Sporting Champion.
The popular marksmen secured the title at Blue Point last weekend with a score of 85, pipping Alan Wade by a single shot with Jake Keeling and Marty Kneen tying for third place, just a further point adrift.
A total of 35 shooters participated at Ayre Clay Target Club, although only 21 were registered for the competition with a further 14 shooting targets only.
Impressive scores from other club members were headed by John Taylor (91) and Kevin Oates (90).
Peter Chadney was the winner of the 50-bird shoot in the morning and there were also prizes for club members who shot 100 targets with Kevin Oates (90), Robin Stubbs (77) and Glenn Catlin (59) the respective class winners.
A big thanks to those who helped prepare the range and set up in the three days prior to the competition.
Another busy weekend awaits at Ayre Clay Target Club this Sunday (August 18) with the fifth round of the summer DTL league from 10am followed by the fifth rounds of the Olympic Trap and Olympic Skeet leagues from 1pm.
JAMES DAVIS