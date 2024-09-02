The Posh Paws of Peel-sponsored women’s singles open competition attracted an entry of 21 at Peel Sunset Bowling Club on Saturday.
There was glorious wall-to-wall sunshine and deep blue skies which made for a good atmosphere around the green.
In the preliminary round, last year’s winner Gill Dixon and Louise Tebay were first off, leaving Dixon going forwards.
Lynda Wilson and Pauline Cowley battled it out with a final score of 21-19 to Cowley, before Margie Tasker got the better of Helen Cowley 21-14.
Lynda Cadamy versus Caroline Whitehead went the way of the latter 21-20. The final prelim game was between Gill Clarke and Elaine Hawkins which finished 21-19 to Clarke.
The third round did not disappoint and the scores were as follows: Dixon v Cowley 21-18, Whitehead 21-13 Tasker, Clarke 20-21 Joyce Kelly, Jo Corkill 17-21 Diane Fleming, Tricia Bull 21-16 Nicola Gilmore, Martha Butler (junior) 21-18 Karen Young, Zoe Bolton 21-17 Kay McKiernan and Lyn Bolton 21-16 Sherry Pedley.
At the quarter-final stage, Dixon’s quest to retain the trophy stopped when Whitehead pipped her at the post 20-21, while Kelly beat Fleming 21-10.
Bull finished off Butler with a creditable score of 21-16, while the family affair between Zoe Bolton v Lyn Bolton saw the latter storm through to the final. Kelly was on fine form and Whitehead was defeated with a score of 21-16.
The final was a fine display of precise bowling. Bolton found her favourite part of the green and, while home greener Kelly was on the defence for most of the game with most ends being remarkably close, it was Bolton who triumphed to clinch the competition.
The president of Peel Sunset BC, Lynda Wilson, presented the prizes and thanked Posh Paws of Peel for the continued support over the last five years.
LYNDA WILSON