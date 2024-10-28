Two Luke Booth goals saw FC Isle of Man come from behind to beat high-flying Chadderton on Saturday.
The NWCFL Premier Division clash saw Booth extend his recent good form to five goals in three games and keeps the Ravens in the play-off spots.
Goalkeeper Adam Killey was called into action early in the game as the Oldham side played their way through the Ravens’ midfield and defence, but he spread himself well to save with his legs when Lewis Simon-Byrne looked likely to open the scoring.
Chadderton took the lead on the 11th minute though, as a corner was headed home by Adam Dale when he rose highest in a crowded penalty area to power a header home.
Killey kept the score at 1-0 when Chadderton again broke through the lines and Tyler Berry tried to go round him. Despite Killey getting a strong and clear hand on the ball, the home side screamed for a penalty but referee Jake Burton was unmoved.
The only other big chance of the half came the way of the Ravens as Sean Doyle peeled away out wide and crossed to Booth at the back post. He put it back across the goal towards Ste Whitley but he was unable to get a meaningful contact on the ball when he looked certain to score.
With the second half seeing neither side able to break down the other, Jacob Crook’s quick throw in saw Sam Baines able to create some space and pick Booth out with a cutback, with the latter firing home with a first-time shot that left keeper Morgan Bacon with no chance.
The introduction of Danny Gerrard breathed new life into the Ravens midfield as his terrier-like performance led the way as Paul Jones’s side disrupted Chadderton’s rhythm.
With 72 minutes on the clock, Callum Sherry drove down the right wing with a lung-busting run to the byline. He pulled it back to Booth who placed a shot with his weaker right foot into the corner, again leaving Bacon with no chance to give the Ravens the lead 1-2.
As the Ravens looked to keep what they had, Chadderton struggled to create a clear-cut chance as Killey and the centre-back partnership of Alex Maitland and Jack McVey dug deep to block and clear whatever came their way.
Chadderton created one final chance to snatch a draw as an overshot corner was lifted back in and one of their defenders up from the back won a header, but Killey did well to hold the ball and ease the pressure.
When Burton blew the final whistle moments later, it led to a loud roar from the fantastic travelling support who sung throughout of coming cross the Irish Sea and rallied behind the team when they trailed at the break after a frustrating first half.
SAM TURTON