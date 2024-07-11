A group of 15 Lawn Bowls Isle of Man members made the annual trip to Falkirk in Scotland to represent the island in three friendlies and one triples competition across four different bowling greens in the area.
The group travelled to Falkirk last Thursday and played their first friendly game at Grangemouth that evening.
They played another friendly on the Friday evening at Larbert where there was also a trophy up for grabs.
With a slight change in format, two of the Isle of Man team were playing with club bowlers from Larbert and the trophy winners included Clive McGreal and Trevor Quayle from Lawn Bowls IoM.
Last Saturday saw the group making a return to playing in the annual Open Triples Competition at Carron and Carronshore Bowls Club.
Among the teams playing from various Scottish clubs were members of Bowls Scotland squad, including one of the best bowlers in the world Alex Marshall MBE.
Finally, the tour ended on Sunday with an afternoon bowling at Laurieston Bowls Club.
The trip was enjoyed by all of the Isle of Man bowlers with successful results each day, old friendships renewed and new ones made.
The hospitality offered by each bowling club was second to none and the occasional heavy showers of rain did little to dampen the team spirits.
Lawn Bowls Isle of Man members not only look forward to a return trip in 2025 but also to welcoming clubs to the island.
This Saturday is the club’s annual President’s Cup competition at Onchan Park from 1.30pm. Anyone interested in learning more about lawn bowls should contact [email protected]
WIN KEWLEY