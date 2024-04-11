The first Isle of Man County Crown Green Association women’s competition of the 2024 season took place last weekend.
Taking place on the Port Erin green but hosted by Port St Mary Bowling Club, the Non-Winners Ladies Singles event attracted an entry of 15.
The quarter-final stages were very close as Nicci Cain (Port St Mary) overcame youngster Aalish Moore 21-14, Joy Stephens (Castletown) secured her place in the semis 21-18 Jo Corkill (Peel Sunset), Alison Stockham played her homegreen well to take a 21-15 win over Tracy Moore (Castletown) and Charlotte Clark (Marown) beat Michelle Cubbon (Ballaugh) 21-15.
The semi-finals were extremely close, with Cain and Stephens having a very competitive game. Both players were leading well and at only eight ends in were level on 11-11.
The game stayed within two points and at end 21 was 19-19 before Cain scored two singles to take the game 21-19.
The other semi Clark against Stockham was a game of two halves, with Clark running away with a 12-6 lead only for Stockham to close the gap midway to 12-15. Securing a two and a one, Clark edged away to 18-12 but a one on the next end by Stockham changed the length and took Clark in the corner where she claimed the win 21-18.
As Port St Mary play their games at Port Erin, the final was a home green clash with Cain versus Stockham.
Cain continued her day of leading well and never gave Stockham easy ends to win. Despite some good bowling by both players, it was Cain who clinched her first singles competition victory with a 21-14 win.
Representatives from the association presented the prizes and thanked Port St Mary for hosting the competition.
JAYNE SMITH