Next off was the youngest player to compete on the night in Patrick Grant, who looked like he could have a game on his hands with Dougie Allan who is a tough customer. The younger and less experienced bowler never looked in doubt as he went on to seal a 21-13 win over Allan. Putting the cherry on the cake on the night was Nigel Tebay who ensured it was a resounding win for Ballaugh as he beat Alan Cromwell 21-16.