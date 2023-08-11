The final of the Plumbmaster Rayner Plate bowls competition took place on Friday evening in windy conditions.
Peel would have started as favourites as they ply their trade above the Ballaugh men. With the latter team having a 10-chalk start, this was just over one chalk a man for Peel to claw back, but Ballaugh have a good mix of new bowlers along with their experienced players.
The evening started positively for Peel as captain Paul Quirk stormed to a 21-6 win over John Keenan, with the Ballaugh man never getting a look in as Peel went five chalks ahead on the night.
The next game off was a first win for Ballaugh as Mike Spooner - one of the newest bowlers in the team - beat Geoff Rice 21-15, with Spooner keeping Rice down to scoring only one double while scoring seven doubles himself, with this being the main difference.
The third game went to one of the most experienced players on the green, with John Maddrell determined to show he can still mix it with the younger players as he beat Andy Mackie 21-13. Another one of the Ballaugh stalwarts delivered as Edgar Cowin recovered from a 6-11 deficit against Rob Middleton to take a 21-19 victory, with Cowin seeing the game out with five successive singles when trailing 16-19.
At the halfway stage Ballaugh had maintained and extended their 10-chalk headstart over Peel by a solitary chalk to 11 (114-103). In the second half of the match, with a first team cup win in their sights, Ballaugh captain Phil Quayle ensured the pressure was kept on Peel as he put in a good performance to beat Mick Kavanagh 21-13 to build up a 19-chalk lead.
With the remaining three games for Ballaugh going in their favour, the win was all but confirmed as game number six came off, with Richard Hainge also winning to 21-13 as he put in a solid performance to beat Dave Smith.
Next off was the youngest player to compete on the night in Patrick Grant, who looked like he could have a game on his hands with Dougie Allan who is a tough customer. The younger and less experienced bowler never looked in doubt as he went on to seal a 21-13 win over Allan. Putting the cherry on the cake on the night was Nigel Tebay who ensured it was a resounding win for Ballaugh as he beat Alan Cromwell 21-16.
The all-important chalks went in Ballaugh’s favour as they won by a massive 40 chalks (198-158) to ensure the handicap difference of 10 chalks never came into play, while also winning 7-1 on games. The presentation was made by competition committee officer Steve Moore who thanked Finch Hill for hosting the final, along with providing measurers and the refreshments.
Quayle was then presented with the trophy, he congratulated his team on their performance and offered his commiserations to Peel.