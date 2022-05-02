Boland wins maiden men’s singles open title

(Left) Glenn Boland, winner of the inaugural Non-Winners’ Cup competition at Noble’s Bowling Club on Sunday, with losing finalist Willie Cowley (right) and Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association competition secretary Matty Keggen, who presented the awards (Photo: Arnie Withers)

Noble’s Bowling Club was chosen to host the inaugural 3R’s Limited-sponsored Association Non-Winners Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The competition was open to those who had never previously won a men’s singles open, attracting 29 players all with the hope of taking their maiden win.

Losing quarter-finalists were 17-year-old Toby Hart (South Ramsey) who lost 17-21 to Marown’s Walter McCarthy, Tim Williams (Port St Mary) was well beaten 11-21 by Willie Cowley (Douglas), while home greener Jay Elliott battled hard before losing out 17-21 to Glenn Boland (Marown).

Ballaugh man Peter Corlett had his run ended by former home greener Les Brookes (Finch Hill) with a 11-21 defeat.

Both semi-finals were well contested, Cowley edging one 21-20 against McCarthy, while Boland booked his place in the final with a 21-19 victory over Brookes.

The final got underway with Boland starting as favourite having played longer than his opponent, also with a number of titles to his name having won the Junior Manx Championship and Junior Manx Masters on more than one occasion.

Opponent Cowley will not have been phased by the occasion, himself being a well-known referee in local football over the years.

But it was Boland who took control of the match as he played corner to crown and back against his fellow left-hander to keep Cowley down to scoring only four chalks throughout the game to take a well-deserved 21-9 win and his first men’s open title.