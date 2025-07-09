FC Isle of Man will host a double header of friendly fixtures this weekend.
The Ravens’ pre-season preparations are now fully underway, having played against the Isle of Man FA national men’s side last weekend.
The latter team came out on top by the odd goal in five at the Bowl thanks to Lee Gale’s strike against his former club, with the team heading to Orkney in the next couple of days for the 2025 Island Games.
While the Isle of Man FA sides will be aiming for medals in the Scottish archipelago, FC Isle of Man are gearing up for the start of the 2025-26 Premier Division season in the North West Counties League.
This weekend, the Ravens will face two visiting sides from Wales and England.
First up, they will face NFA FC - a Welsh club based in Rhyl, Denbighshire – at the Bowl on Friday, kicking off at 7pm.
The following day, the Manx side will take on National League outfit Brackley Town at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey, kicking off at 2pm.
SUMMER FESTIVAL
The following weekend, the Ravens will host several visiting teams in this year’s Summer Festival of Football
The festival gets underway on Friday, July 18 at 3pm when Altrincham face Radcliffe, before FC Isle of Man go head-to-head with EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town at 7pm.
Saturday will be a rest day, allowing clubs time to train and the players and their fans time to explore the island.
Sunday will see the beaten sides from Friday play each other in a third/fourth place playoff at 11am before the final between the two winning sides at 3pm.
For tickets to any of the pre-season games and/or the festival, visit https://fcisleofman.ticketco.events/uk/en/m
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.