Bowlers fly the flag in European championships

The Isle of Man squad competed well at the European Bowls Championships in South Ayrshire recently.

What was an intense week of competition in all disciplines took place at the headquarters of Bowls Scotland in Ayr.

It comprised 17 nations and a strenuous programme of matches that was a challenge for many of the competitors.

With a number of the experienced bowlers being unavailable, the Manx squad contained no fewer than five members making their international debut.

Whilst recognising the quality and standard of the opposition on show, they acquitted themselves very well.

Amongst the notable results achieved at the event, the men’s pairs duo of Clive McGreal and Gary Lenton defeated the much-fancied pair from Wales.

The women’s triples team of Dee Lewis, Pam Makin and Karen Slack notched up some fine results, including a remarkable draw with England as well as two further victories.

McGreal won four of his seven men’s singles matches, including one over Guernsey champion Todd Pridaux, who has been selected for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games.

The team can be proud of their individual performances and overall position, with little to differentiate between the mid-table placings that were very close from seventh to 11th.