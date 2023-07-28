Noble’s Crown Green Bowling Club hosted the Noble’s Cup men’s doubles competition on Saturday with 29 pairs taking part.
Held on a superb playing surface that is returning to its former glory as the club continues to move forward, the event had a new sponsor on board this year with support from Camelback Movers.
Losing out in the quarter-finals were Archie and Paul Dunn (Marown) 10-21 to South Ramsey’s Glynn Hargraves and David Bradford, with home greeners Stephen Corkill and Mikey Cooper getting past the pairing of Tony Hart and Lee Dawson (South Ramsey) 21-19.
In the other half of the draw John Kennish and Peter Collister (South Ramsey) won 21-6 against Marown’s Stevie Rundle and Walter McCarthy, while another Marown dudo, Juan Killip and Matthew Keggen, beat Brian Lindsay and Les Brookes 21-15.
At the semi-final stage Hargraves and Bradford ensured it was the end of the road for the final home green pairing of Corkill and Cooper, with the South Ramsey men winning 21-9 to reach the final.
The other semi-final was keenly contested as Marown’s Killip and Keggen went 17-12 ahead against Kennish and Collister. The Ramsey pair rallied to win five of the last six ends to run out with a 21-18 success to take their place in the final.
With prizes paid down to the quarter-finals, there was additional prize money paid out and a trophy for Marown’s Archie Dunn for best junior in the competition.