Marown Bowling Club hosted the Magic Carpets Mixed Singles competition for the third time on Saturday, attracting a healthy entry of 58.
The competition was once again played in a big smash style format, which has proved popular in the UK and is played over 15 ends, with ends five, 10 and 15 played as ‘power’ ends with the points scored counting double.
Players were given a handicap ranging from zero to three. If scores were tied after 15 ends, a one-bowl shootout would take place to decide the winner of the game.
Losing quarter-finalists were Dave McCabe (Finch Hill) who lost 7-15 to Marown captain Paul Dunn, Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary) had his run ended by Marown’s Neil Withers 6-15 and home greener Glenn Boland edged home 13-10 against Kevin Quirk (Onchan).
In the last quarter-final, David Bradford had a match on his hands against another home greener Jayne Smith. With the contest tied at 15-15 after 15 ends it was a one-bowl shootout, which Bradford managed to win to progress.
In the semi-finals club-mates Dunn and Withers clashed, with the latter having two ends to spare as he reached the final with a 12-6 win over Dunn who had won the competition for the last two years.
Bradford’s game with Boland went to the deciding end as the former edged home 11-9.
The final started with Withers conceding the first end with a double, to then respond by taking the next three ends.
The first power end put Bradford back in the game as he took out Withers’ counting bowl, with Bradford narrowly missing taking out his own bowl as he scored a single to gain two points.
The South Ramsey man then went on to win four of the following five ends, including another power end to lead 11-6 after 10 ends.
Withers threatened a comeback as he took a single, only for Bradford to score a single and a double over the next two ends to lead 14-7 after 13 ends.
With not enough ends or points available for Withers to make a comeback, the game ended as Bradford claimed his first win in this competition and his second of the season following on from his pre-season success in the Ian Kissack Shield.
At the conclusion of play the presentation was made by competition secretary Phil Kelly who thanked Magic Carpets for their continued sponsorship, the women for the refreshments, the players for entering and all who came to support.