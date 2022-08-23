Cooper and Dunn qualify for Masters
Clare Cooper, Marown (Photo: Gary Weightman)
Isle of Man Crown Green Bowling Association put two entries forward for the forthcoming Crown Green Masters competition in Fleetwood.
It was decided to hold a qualifier for the two entries, with 27 entering for their chance to qualify.
Going out at the last-16 stage in well-contested matches were Neil Withers 19-21 to Marown clubmate Karl Parker, Peter Greenlees (Peel) 17-21 to Clare Cooper (Marown), Glenn Boland battled hard before losing out to fellow Marown man Paul Dunn 19-21, while Gary Conwell (Douglas) was beaten 18-21 by Debbie Leece (Marown).
At the quarter-final stage Alan Moore performed well to beat South Ramsey clubmate Glynn Hargraves 21-17, Cooper edged home 21-20 against Parker, Dunn performed well to see off Tommy McMeiken (Peel) 21-10, a result matched by Leece who beat Dave Naughton (Noble’s).
In the qualifying game Cooper was up against Moore, with the latter racing into a 13-8 lead only for Cooper to go on a good run to win 21-14 to qualify.
The other half of the draw saw Dunn always in control against Leece, winning 21-9 to also qualify for finals day.
Both Cooper and Dunn will now go on to play in the finals to be played on Friday, September 23 at the Euston Green in Fleetwood, with a prize pot of £3,600 up for grabs. Good luck to both players.
Mixed Team Finals
The final of the Mixed Team Championship and Plate competitions will take place simultaneously this Wednesday evening at Onchan Bowling Green, with play getting underway at 6.30.
Facing off in the championship will be South Ramsey A – who are the current holders having won the competition 10 times to date. They are up against Marown A who have won it twice.
Competing in the final of the Plate, Noble’s take on Ballaugh, with both teams vying to win the inaugural competition.
