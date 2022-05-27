Dunn and Withers win Lilian Slinger Pairs

(Left to right) Mike Skelly of North Ramsey Bowling Club with Lilian Slinger competition winners Neil Withers and Paul Dunn along with Lilian’s daughter Janet Monk (Photo: Pat Lenton)

In glorious sunshine and on a much-improved green, 31 any combination doubles bowlers played in the Lilian Slinger competition at Mooragh Park at the weekend.

It was lovely to see so many coming from so many clubs and getting to the green before the roads closed for a 12 noon start.

The competition was watched by members of Lillian’s family for most of the afternoon and they were able to witness some great games taking place.

The opening rounds saw some close matches. Lilian’s daughter Janet Monk and Shannon McMullan (Mooragh Park) very nearly knocked out Marown pair Neil Withers and Paul Dunn, being 18-11 up at one point, before narrowly losing out 20-21.

Last year’s winners Trevor Quayle and Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary) were seen off by Matthew Keggen and Paul Kelly (Marown) 15-21.

In the quarter-finals, a South Ramsey squad of Billy Blair and Bryan Corner played Sue Collier and Judy Kelly winning 21-15, while home greeners Brian Colquitt and Ray Skelly were seen off by Eddie Carlyle and James Teare (South Ramsey) 6-21.

Home greeners Gary Merrill and Allan Callow ended Keggen and Kelly’s run 21-14, while Dunn and Withers won convincingly against Steve Waters (South Ramsey) and Steve Walmsley (North Ramsey) 21-7.

In the first semi-final, there was a very close game between the Corner and Blair pair who were pipped at the post by Carlyle and Teare 19-21, but the second semi-final was not so close with Merrill and Callow being seen off by Dunn and Withers 10-21.

With the sun still shining and a good crowd remaining, the final was played. Dunn and Withers continued with their good form taking an early lead ahead of Carlyle and Teare who played very well but just could not retain the jack and lost 21-13.

The prizes were presented by Lilian’s daughter Janet who was thanked by one of the competition organisers, Mike Skelly, for sponsoring the event and providing the winners and runner-ups with individual trophies to keep.