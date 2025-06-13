The Isle of Man’s Island Games athletics team with the withdrawal of top sprinter Lydia Morris because of injury.
The news was confirmed on Friday morning by her coach, Martin Bullock.
Lydia was set to compete in the individual 200 metres at next month’s Games in Orkney, where she was expected to be a strong contender.
Her absence also leaves a considerable gap in both of the women’s relay teams.
‘I'll be pulling out of this year's Island Games in Orkney and the rest of the 2025 season.
‘I'm absolutely gutted and disappointed that I won't be competing, but to progress and become the best athlete I can be, this setback has to come first.
‘My focus now is on recovery-getting stronger, quicker and even more determined.
‘A huge thank you to my amazing coaches, Martin Bullock and Trevor Christian, my physios Paul Jones and Dan Richardson, sports psychologist Rich Sille, and Elliot Dillon for all the guidance, support and patience.
‘To my parents-thank you for putting up with me and always listening. And most of all, thank you to Jack for being there every single day, handling my moaning and endless ideas and decisions.’
Bullock added: ‘I am devastated for her. She has spent the last two years aiming for Orkney, she has done everything I have asked of her including my famous bucket sessions, and her indoor season was exceptional, improving in all her distances from 60 to 400.
‘We felt confident that she would be challenging for a 200 medal as well as providing valuable help to both relays.
‘However, after her opening race outdoors, when she equalled her 100 lifetime best, she suffered a reaction.
‘We expected this niggle to respond to treatment a lot quicker than it has done, so at that time we weren't too concerned, but time moved on and the niggle was still there.’
