Former England and Great Britain gymnasts Kelly Simm and Claudia Fragapane will be guests at next month’s Island Games in Orkney.
The pair will be offering coaching sessions and commentating on the event’s live streams throughout the week.
A statement from the Games organisers added: ‘The pair hold gold, silver and bronze medals between them for their fantastic gymnastic efforts at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the Commonwealth Games, the World Championships, the World University Championships and the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships and will be joining the Orkney Gymnastic Club throughout the week of the Games to take part in talks and training.
‘Claudia and Kelly will also be commentating on live streams of gymnastics at the Games.
‘We’re so excited to be welcoming them both to our Island and to show them what Orkney is all about.’
The Games start in a month’s time on the Scottish island with the opening ceremony taking place on July 12.
After a training day on July 13, the gymnastics programme begins with the set and team competition on Monday, July 14 at the Stromness Academy.
The all-round competition takes place on Thursday, July 17 and the apparatus final on Friday, July 18 ahead of the Games coming to a close later that evening.
The Isle of Man team is Ewan McIlraith, Harry Eyres, Leon Martin, Martin Vorster, Fraser McKenna, Josh Clarkson, Amara Brogan, Elise Pease, Aine Matthews, Lily Bosendorfer, Lacey Jackson and Phoebe Christian.
