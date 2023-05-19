The Haldane Fisher-sponsored Mixed Pairs crown green bowling competition took place at the Villa Marina on Sunday.
All the 24 pairs taking part were treated to a green that was running well and found by many to be quite tricky.
Rebecca Teare and Paul Dunn (Marown) beat Joyce Ogden (Marown) and Lee Dawson 21-17 in the quarter-finals, while home greeners Jan West and Andy Cannell (Douglas) took a 21-16 victory against Sandra May and Mark Kelly (Onchan).
In the lower half of the draw Jenny Moore and James Teare (South Ramsey) defeated Debbie Leece and Neil Withers (Marown) 21-19, while Paula and Stuart Garrett (Douglas) beat Paula and Nick Firth (Noble’s and Douglas) to 17.
In the semi-finals a strong performance on their own green from West and Cannell saw them comfortably beat Teare and Dunn 21-9, while Moore and Teare took a 21-17 win against the Garretts.
In what proved to be a thrilling final Moore and Teare started well and built up a 12-9 lead. But then a run of three singles for West and Cannell brought the scores level at 12-12.
Moore and Teare edged back into an 18-12 lead, but their opponents then got a three to make it 18-15.
West and Cannell dropped a two on the next end and to leave the South Ramsey pairing leading 20-15. The Douglas duo then scored five over the next three ends to leave the scores all-square at 20-20, but Moore and Teare won the final end to secure the competition.
Prizes were presented by Douglas Bowling Club president Kay McKiernan, James Teare thanking Haldane Fisher for sponsoring the event and Douglas Bowling Club for hosting it. He also praised the greenkeeper for a green that was running well but tricky.