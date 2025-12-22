Elite Fitness has played a key role in transforming the gym at St Ninian’s High School, helping to create a modern fitness facility that will benefit students and staff for years to come while continuing to honour the memory of a much-loved former teacher.
The Douglas-based business supported the redevelopment of the school’s gym through the donation and sourcing of equipment and décor, as well as by providing expert guidance and hands-on assistance throughout the project.
The upgraded space has now reopened, offering a brighter, safer and more inspiring environment for physical training and wellbeing.
The gym was originally established in memory of former PE teacher Rob Campbell, who died in 2015.
Rob was a highly respected and popular member of the St Ninian’s community, remembered for his enthusiasm for sport, his dedication to pupils and his positive influence on school life.
The facility continues to carry his name and reflect the values he championed, including effort, teamwork and enjoyment of physical activity.
Significant work on the redevelopment took place over the summer holidays and continued into the current academic year.
Improvements included the installation of new equipment, upgraded flooring and a refreshed layout designed to make the space more functional and welcoming.
Elite Fitness, based at Spring Valley Industrial Estate, was instrumental in shaping the final result, giving time and expertise in addition to equipment to help bring the school’s vision to life.
The completed gym is now open to Upper School students and staff, with access available after school and during selected lunchtimes.
The facility is intended to support both physical health and mental wellbeing, while encouraging young people to develop positive, lifelong habits around fitness and exercise.
Headteacher Chris Coole and head of Physical Education Dom Winrow recently met with Kevin Furlong and Stefan White from Elite Fitness to view the finished gym.
The visit provided an opportunity for the school to formally thank the company for its generosity and ongoing support of the project.
The school has also acknowledged the vital contribution of Gary Cawtherley, whose technical expertise and practical help were central to the redevelopment.
Gary dedicated significant time to building equipment and maintaining existing machinery, ensuring the gym was brought up to a high standard.
Additional thanks have been extended to the Isle of Man Institute of Sport, which donated further equipment to enhance the facility.
Staff at St. Ninian’s say the upgraded gym has already been warmly received and will play a crucial role in supporting students’ physical education and wider development.
Head of PE at St Ninian’s, Dominic Winrow said: ‘It’s great to be able to showcase our new facility, highlight the generous support of Elite Fitness and the positive impact this will have on our students.
‘I’m keen to publicly recognise and thank Elite Fitness for their support throughout the project, and I’m incredibly proud of what has been created for everyone at the school.’
