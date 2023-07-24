The Jordan Cup, sponsored by Atla Group, made a return at Noble’s Bowling Club on Saturday.
Having last been held in 2020 as drawn doubles, this year saw a return to its original singles format.
There were 21 entrants on what was expected to be a very miserable wet afternoon, but the weather held off and there were only minor drizzly outbursts towards the end of the day.
In the first quarter-final between Kim Hargraves (South Ramsey) v Paula Firth (Noble’s), the latter led for most of the match until the 18th end when Hargraves made a comeback by winning seven ends to bring the score to 17 across.
Firth then managed a two to bring the game to 19-17 but Hargraves withstood the pressure to take the game 21-19.
In the second quarter-final, it was point-for-point between Sue Gawne (Noble’s) and Jenny Moore (South Ramsey) up until 15 across, then the latter moved up a gear to bring the game to 21-15.
The third quarter-final saw newcomer Keri Hampson (Noble’s) take on junior player Martha Butler (Marown).
The latter took the lead early on to lead 16-6, before Hampson started to get back into the game. After 22 ends, Butler was at match point to Hampson’s 15 but the latter held her head to eventually run out a 21-20 winner. This was her second 21-20 result of the day.
The last quarter-final saw Tina Hampson (Noble’s) take on mixed team-mate Jayne Smith (Marown).
The latter was 17-10 up after 17 ends but T. Hampson started making a comeback to a two-point deficit at 18-16, only for Smith to take a two and a one to close out the game 21-16.
Semi-final one saw clubmates Hargraves and Moore take on each other, with the latter coming out on top 21-9.
The second semi-final saw K. Hampson take on Smith. Up until Saturday, Hampson hadn’t won a game before so she was pleased to have reached this far. Smith took control of the game but Hampson fought well, with the game ending 21-5 to the former.
Moore and Smith were the finalists and the score after 27 ends was 19-18 to Moore, with both players giving everything. It was Moore who rolled out victorious with single points in the last two ends, making the final score 21-18.
The presentation party consisted of Noble’s competition secretary Tina Hampson plus Atla’s Lisa Bradshaw and Jamie McKenna.
Noble’s thanked the sponsors, everyone who attended and as always the measurers, markers and volunteers. It seems a great day was had by all.
JAYNE SMITH