Ballaugh Bowling Club hosted the Maddrell Mixed Doubles for the Claret Jug Trophy on Sunday.
There was a good entry of 30 pairs as the weather was mostly fine after a shower during the early part of the competition.
The Ballaugh interest ended in the quarter-finals as Louise and Nigel Tebay lost out 20-21 to Margie Tasker (Port St Mary) and Derek Allen (Port Erin) after the home greeners led 20-11 but failed to score the one chalk needed to reach the semi-finals.
Sue Gawne (Noble’s) and Andy Kennish (Marown) lost out 19-21 to Clare Cooper (Marown) and Wayne Roberts (Port St Mary).
In the other half of the draw the wins were comfortable as Marown pair Lynda Cadamy and Glenn Boland ended the hopes of Rose Waterworth and Paul Cubbon (Ballaugh) with a 21-12 win, while South Ramsey’s Jenny Moore and James Teare beat Caroline Whitehead (Port Erin) and Kevin Firth (Douglas) to the same score.
In the semi-finals Tasker and Allen were beaten 15-21 by Cooper and Roberts in 12 ends, while Moore and Teare ended the challenge of Cadamy and Boland with a 21-13 victory to book their place in the final.
The final was between Cooper and Roberts who were appearing in the final for a second successive year. Both pairs were well matched in the early stages of the game with the score tied at 11-11 after eight ends, with good bowling from both sets of players. Moore and Teare shifted up another gear as they scored a three, followed by three consecutive doubles to lead 20-11 after 13 ends.
Cooper and Roberts got back in with a good single, only for the South Ramsey pair to get the one chalk needed to secure a 21-12 victory as they followed up their win in the Spar Mixed Doubles last month.
At the conclusion of the competition the presentation was made by Maurice O’Reilly, with sponsor John Maddrell being introduced to present the prizes.
John then went on to thank everyone including Maurice and Julie Reilly for running the competition.
GLYNN HARGRAVES