After two days of qualifying rounds in the Men’s 2023 Crown Green Bowls Championship last week, the last eight met at Peel Sunset BC on Tuesday to decide a winner.
The first of the quarter-finals saw Peter Collister (South Ramsey) put up a great performance to beat Neil Dunwell (Onchan) 21-5, while Brian Lindsay (Peel) lost 19-21 to Derek Allen (Onchan).
The only past winner in finals day was Brian Colquitt (North Ramsey) who beat Lee Dawson (South Ramsey) 21-12, while Peter Slinger (Onchan) proved too strong for home greener Dougie Allan (Peel) as he took the win 21-10.
In the semi-finals, Collister put up another strong performance to beat Allen 21-5 and, despite a spirited display, Colquitt went down 13-21 to Slinger.
So to the final in which Collister struggled to match his great form from the earlier rounds, while Slinger played good bowls to build up a 15-7 lead after 18 ends.
Collister then won the jack and responded to make it 16-16 after 25 ends and got himself back in the game. He then lost three singles, but then he picked up two singles to make it 18-19. Slinger scored a two to win his first over-60s championship with a 21-18 scoreline.
The trophies were presented by Mark Kelly, the competition secretary of the Isle of Man Over-60s League.
Slinger thanked the spectators for staying to watch on what was an extremely wet day, he also thanked the organisers and Peel Sunset Bowling Club for hosting the event and said that it was enjoyable to play such a great opponent as Collister who showed great sportsmanship throughout the competition.