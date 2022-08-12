Withers and Dunn retain doubles championship
Subscribe newsletter
The island’s premier doubles competition was hosted by South Ramsey Bowling Club on Sunday on a tricky green in scorching weather.
The competition was played 21-up off a handicap of +3 for all competitors. It was well supported with 26 pairs entering in a bid to win the coveted title.
In one half of the draw it was an all-South Ramsey affair as Tony Hart and Lee Dawson lost 15-21 to John Kennish and Alan Moore, while Jordan Cain and Bob Clark saw off David Bradford and Glynn Hargraves 21-12.
In the other half Derek Allen (Port Erin) and Alec Taylor had their challenge ended by Marown pair Neil Withers and Paul Dunn 10-21, while Peel father and son duo ‘Barney’ and Stevie Kelly edged a tough battle with Marown’s John Gelling and Phil Kelly 21-18.
Dunn and Withers didn’t get off to the best of starts against the Kellys, who they faced in the 2020 and 2021 finals, as they trailed 3-8 in their semi-final, before going on to keep their opponents to only four more singles as the Marown men ran out 21-12 winners.
The other semi-final also had Kennish and Moore jump into a 10-3 lead against Cain and Clark, who bounced back with two fours to tie the game at 11-11 after six ends. It was a keen contest from there onwards, with the score at 18-17 to Cain and Clark a three secured their place in the final with a 21-17 win.
Cain and Clark got off to a flier to lead 11-3 with five ends played, only for Dunn and Withers to pick up their first point on a tight measure.
A change in the playing order saw Withers go to the front as he took the jack. The South Ramsey duo immediately responded with a two to lead 13-4.
From there the Marown pair found their length and with it restricted their opponents to one more scoring end as they secured six doubles and five singles over 12 ends to win the title for a third successive year, following their wins at Port St Mary in 2020 and Peel in 2021.
The presentation was made by IoM Crown Green Bowling Association competition committee officer Dave ‘Barney’ Kelly. He thanked South Ramsey Bowling Club for preparing the green and their members for providing refreshments and helpers throughout the day. Also Wayne Roberts for the smooth running of the event.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |