The Isle of Man’s under-19 netball team joined five other nations for a training weekend in Scotland organised by Europe Netball.
Taking place at the Heriot-Watt University campus in Edinburgh, the Manx joined teams from France, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Wales at the event.
A Europe Netball spokesperson added: ‘The closed-door pilot initiative is designed to create more annual match-play opportunities for athletes, while also supporting coach, medical and umpire development across the region.’
The islanders ended the weekend with a 40-37 win over France on Sunday in the event’s fifth-sixth play-off.
After trailing 31-30 going into third quarter, Nicole Pressley and Aalish Harris’s teens rallied in the fourth to score 10 points to the French side’s seven and secure the victory.
Isle of Man squad: Izzie Burns, Holly Charmer, Grace Cottier, Winnie Davies, Lily Gell, Ameline Hutchinson, Poppy Irving, Sarah Long, Aoibh Nash, Leah Prentice, Chloe Schofield and Annabel Thomas.
