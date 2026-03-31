Fresh from being awarded fight of the night on home soil at the Villa Marina last weekend, Manx ABC boxer Finley Sweet was back in action on Saturday and produced another superb performance this time in Liverpool.
Boxing on his 18th birthday, Sweet marked the occasion in the best possible fashion with an impressive third-round stoppage victory, underlining once again why he is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young boxers at the Hills Meadow club.
From the opening bell, Sweet set a ferocious tempo. Sharp, explosive, and full of intent, he took centre ring immediately and forced his opponent onto the back foot with a stream of hard hooks, thudding uppercuts and fast, accurate combinations.
His hand speed and punch variety were evident throughout, but it was the relentless pressure and intensity of his work that really stood out.
Sweet boxed with real authority, cutting the ring off well and refusing to allow his opponent settle.
As the contest wore on, Sweet’s pressure became increasingly difficult to contain. He stayed composed, picked his punches cleverly and continued to force the action. After a thunderous uppercut rocked his opponents head back at the start of the third round, the referee stepped in to award Finley a well-deserved TKO victory.
It was another outstanding display from Sweet, whose progress since joining Manx ABC has been excellent.
Having previously come from a white-collar boxing background, he only began boxing for a club after moving to the island at the end of 2025.
Sweet travelled to Liverpool accompanied by coaches Peter Roberts and Dave Cregeen, both of whom were delighted with the performance.
There is no rest for Sweet, who is set to box again on Thursday before returning to home soil for Manx ABC’s next home show at the Hilton on April 25.
Tickets for the latter will be available soon.
DOMINIC WINROW
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