Douglas boxer Mathew Rennie extended his unbeaten run in the professional ranks on Saturday evening with a points victory over Mykhailo Sovtus.
The 25 year old Manxman defeated the Ukrainian 60-54 on the judges’ ringside scorecards to make it 13 wins and one draw from his 14 pro bouts thus far.
After the weekend’s victory at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, Rennie is now targeting a shot at a title.
Following the bout a delighted Rennie said: ‘It was my first fight with my new coach Terry Spencer down at Widnes and we’ve been working on a few things as we knew he was a bit of an unorthodox opponent. A lot of things worked that we working on.
‘I was happy overall with the performance and I didn’t lose a round and I felt good in there.
‘It was the first fight with Terry so I’m just happy to get that one out of the way.’
Looking ahead the former Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist added: ‘I’m ready to push on now. I’ve had a good few wins through my career, but I’m ready for bigger things now and hopefully its the time to challenge for titles.
‘That might be small domestic ones or even bigger depending on what comes down the line.’