Don’t miss the fifth edition of TT News, free inside this week’s edition of the Manx Independent, which is in shops today.
It features 16 action-packed pages of the following:
- Michael Dunlop clinches second and third wins of the week, taking his tally to 32 victories overall
- Laxey resident Dean Harrison records Honda UK’s first win for 10 years, and his fourth overall
- Emotional Manxman Mikey Evans records his maiden TT podium with second place in Supertwin race
- A look back to when Giacomo Agostini and Mike Hailwood both crashed in the same race back in 1965
- Tribute to ‘TT encyclopaedia’ Ralph Crellin
- Remembering Bill Simpson’s 30-year TT career
And much, much more – free inside this paper.
NEXT TT NEWS
The sixth and final edition of TT News 2025 will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
This will feature all the action from the Superstock Race 2, Sidecar Race 2, Supertwin Race 2 and the blue riband Senior TT.
To pick up digital copies of the other editions of TT News, head to https://www.iomtoday.co.im/subscription/digital_subscriptions
FOLLOW THE ACTION
Follow the rest of this week’s TT action on www.iomtoday.co.im where a live blog will be running throughout each of the remaining race days, featuring all the latest information regarding schedule changes etc, plus action and reaction from the races themselves.