Douglas boxer Sam Rennie made Manx sporting history when he won a World Boxing Council belt on Friday evening.
He beat Indonesian Asyer Aluman to claim the Australasia Silver Super Featherweight championship in Northbridge, Western Australia.
The victory makes him the first Manxman to win a professional boxing title.
Rennie triumphed thanks to a fourth-round knockout, having already knocked his experienced opponent down in the previous round.
A delighted Rennie said: ‘I boxed a very experienced tough lad who has previously boxed for championships before.’
He added: ‘The response I’ve had since winning the fight has been amazing. Before I got back to the changing room, I had more than 300 messages waiting on my phone. The support I’ve had has been overwhelming.’
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC man turned pro at the start of last year after moving Down Under in 2022.
He recently won his third bout since joining the paid ranks when he overcame Aluman’s fellow Indonesian Dedy Imprax. This followed wins over Dedi Elite in November and Jitti Thobwan in March.
Sam’s father Eddie flew over from the island to watch the bout and he now intends to spend some time with him before deciding his next move.
He added: ‘I’m going to sit down with my promoter Tony Tolj and come up with a plan to keep the momentum going.’
