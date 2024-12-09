Douglas boxer Mathew Rennie suffered a points defeat as he took on Sean Noakes for the English welterweight title on Saturday evening at Wembley Arena.
The 26 year old lost the biggest fight of his career so far 97-93 on the ringside judges’ scorecards after 10 hard rounds.
The former Manx ABC man started the televised contest, which was part of the undercard of Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions’ ‘Magnificent 7’ bill, well and edged the first and third rounds.
However, 29-year-old Kent man Noakes grew into the fight, showing his experience and class to claim a unanimous decision at the final bell.
The weekend’s defeat, which was live on TNT Sports 2, was Rennie’s first since turning pro in 2018.
He said after: ‘I’m gutted, but this is all new to me. I thought I did okay and I did myself proud. I can hold my head up high and I’ll learn from this.
‘I lost my rhythm a bit during the middle rounds. I started well, but then Sean stepped up a bit and I didn’t make him work hard enough for it. I felt I was a bit laboured with a few of my punches.
‘I didn’t feel 100% myself tonight, that’s not making excuses, but I know I can do better in the future.
‘It’s been a hard road to get this far. I moved to Liverpool from the island in 2018 with nothing. I literally had a blow-up bed and a car and that was it. I’ve chased this dream, but fell short at the last hurdle.
‘I had the Isle of Man on my shoulders and I feel like I’ve let them down. ’