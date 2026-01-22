Boxer Sam Rennie will fight for a championship belt in March.
The Australia-based fighter, originally from Douglas, will take part in the Thunderdome 53 fight night which takes place at Metro City in Northbridge in the western capital of Perth.
The former Ballakermeen High School student made history last year when he became the first Manxman to win a professional boxing title when he beat Indonesian Asyer Aluman to claim the Australasia Silver Super Featherweight championship.
Now he will return to the same venue to battle for the ANBF Australasian Super Featherweight title and goes up against Shamal Ram Anuj from Fiji.
The fight is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 13.
Sam’s brother Mathew Rennie is also back in action in Liverpool at the end of next month.
The 27-year-old will be fighting on the undercard of the WBC flyweight title fight between Brandon Doard and Keyvin Lara.
The bill will take place at the BOXPARK on Saturday, February 28.