Isle of Man boxers Jade Burden and Jamie Devine were both victorious in Blackpool last weekend to extend their unbeaten starts to their professional careers.
Burden delivered a devasting first-round knockout at the Winter Gardens in front of a number of travelling Manx fans.
The island’s sole female professional boxer faced debutante Sydney Chambers as part of the VIP Promotions bill.
The 34-year-old pugilist raced out of the traps in the pair’s featherweight contest and was simply unstoppable, raining down left hook, right hook combinations that her opponent simply didn’t have an answer for.
Less than 90 seconds into the contest, the Manx boxer landed the decisive blow, knocking her opponent to the canvas and sealing another pro victory in style.
Burden commented: ‘After nine months out of the ring, it felt incredible to return on Saturday night at the Winter Gardens - such a fantastic venue to fight in.
‘Walking out I felt a great sense of happiness just to be back doing what I love. I felt calm and relaxed and managed to get a first round KO against my opponent, but for me it was about shaking off the ring rust and enjoying the moment.
‘I want to thank my team, sponsors, family and everyone who continues to support me - it really means everything.
‘Now I’m looking forward to building momentum and pushing on from here and finishing the year strong in Blackpool again on November 29.’
Liverpool-based Devine also remains undefeated in the pro ranks after getting the better of Nicaragua’s Darwing Martinez in six rounds.
Afterwards, he said: ‘Enjoyed that one: fight number nine and another KO. Can’t wait to go again.’
