Isle of Man TT organisers have confirmed the format for next year’s event.
This includes the re-naming and expanding of one class, the addition of another rest day and further contingency sessions.
The Supertwin class will be revised to allow Sportbike specification machines to compete for the first time with the two races newly titled ‘Sportbike TT One’ and ‘Sportbike TT Two’.
Organisers say this move reflects the wider development of the Sportbike class internationally and its adoption in both World and British Championship competition.
Current TT Supertwin and the new Sportbike machines will both be eligible to compete in 2026.
The Supersport class will also continue to fully transition towards the internationally adopted ‘Next Generation regulations’.
The number of scheduled rest days has been increased from two to three, with qualifying week now featuring a rest day on Thursday.
Organisers say this will allow competitors, marshals, medics, officials and volunteers valuable downtime after three days of on-course action.
The number of planned practice and qualifying sessions will also increase from six to seven, including an additional daytime session on Wednesday, May 27.
This adaption continues the trend away from evening sessions while providing riders with more opportunities to prepare for the race programme.
The Sunday afternoon following the Senior TT will remain as a fully resourced contingency race day.
Speaking about the updates, clerk of the course Gary Thompson MBE BEM said: ‘The refinements to the 2026 schedule reinforce the core structure of the event and ensure we remain responsive to the unique and evolving demands of the modern-day TT.
‘Building greater resilience into the schedule remains a key priority, and these updates are designed to safeguard the race programme.
‘The introduction of a scheduled rest day during qualifying and the expansion of contingency periods significantly enhances the flexibility of the event, while also placing greater emphasis on the welfare of the competitors, marshals, medics, officials and volunteers who are essential to its success.
‘Importantly, the increased flexibility provided by these additional contingency periods also supports decision-making in challenging conditions, allowing us to act more dynamically and with greater certainty.
‘This not only safeguards the event itself but will also help us minimise the disruption to the public by enabling clearer, more efficient operational planning.
‘Combined with the technical updates to our race classes, these changes represent an important step in future-proofing the TT – protecting what makes it special today while strengthening its long-term sustainability.’
TT’s head of motorsport Paul Phillips added: ‘The 2026 schedule has been shaped by our long-term ambitions for the TT.
‘We’re focused on delivering a sustainable world-class event that continues to grow its global audience, delivers increasing benefits to the island’s economy, and secures the future of the races for generations to come.
‘These refinements are the result of constant learning, and collaboration.
‘They not only help protect the integrity of the racing but also reflect our ambition to create the best possible experience for everyone involved, from the riders and teams to the increasing number of fans on the hedgerows and those that watch live from around the globe.’
Qualifying for the 2026 event begins on Bank Holiday Monday, May 25 with a free practice and afternoon qualifying.
The first two races of the event take place on Saturday, May 30, with the Superbike TT the following day.
Further races follow on June 2 and 3, and June 5 and 6.