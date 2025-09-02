The Isle of Man men’s cricket sides will host Sweden in a series of T20 games this weekend.
The four matches will take place at Cronkbourne CC in Tromode, with two internationals planned for Saturday and two on Sunday.
The Swedes are ranked 57th in the world, 10 places below the island. The Scandinavians’ last outing was on August 17 when they beat Hungary by 79 runs, having narrowly lost to Norway earlier the same day.
It’s the Isle of Man’s first T20 outing since last summer’s World Cup qualifiers when they beat Turkey and Luxembourg, but lost to France, Italy and Portugal.
The 14-man island squad features several of the Crosby side that triumphed in the recent T10 finals day at Mullen-e-Cloie. That secured the Marown outfit a place in next season’s European Cricket League. There is also good representation from Cronkbourne side that triumphed in the T20 weekend Premier Division last month.
Games start at 11am and 3.30pm on both days and the Tromode club’s bar will be open in addition to a barbecue and tuck shop.
The main car park behind the clubhouse will be used for players and match officials only with alternative parking available at nearby Gymns Football Club.
Isle of Man squad: Matt Ansell, Sam Barnett, Joe Burrows, Fraser Clarke, Spencer Clarke, Josh Clough, JJ Griffin, Carl Hartmann, Dollin Jansen, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Luke Ward, Christian Webster and Joel Williams.
