The Isle of Man’s sole female professional boxer, Jade Burden, will take on the Commonwealth super-featherweight champion in late August.
The Grenade will face Yorkshire’s Kirsty Hill on Saturday, August 23 at the Grimsby Auditorium.
Hill has a 7-2 record since her pro debut in March 2022 and first won the Commonwealth title in September 2023 with victory over Vicky Wilkinson.
The 33 year old retained the belt last May, beating Kenya’s Fatuma Zarika in Blackpool.
Although not a title fight Burden, who has won both her fights since turning pro last year, posted on social media: ‘I want fights that push me, test me, and bring out the absolute best in me.
‘Growth doesn’t come from comfort, and I’m ready for the challenge - let’s go!’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.