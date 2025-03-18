Manx boxer Sam Rennie continued the unbeaten start to his professional career on Friday.
The former New Horizon and Manx ABC man beat Indonesian Dedy Imprax in the pair’s super-featherweight clash at Metro City in Western Australia.
The Douglas fighter won the contest with a technical knockout in the third round against his experienced opponent.
The latest victory made it three wins from three for Rennie who turned pro at the start of last year.
The 23 year old, who moved Down Under in 2022, said: ‘It was a great way to start the year against a well-respected veteran of the boxing world in Australia.
‘I hope to be back out again in May and I’ll have more news on that fight soon.’