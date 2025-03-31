Boxer Mathew Rennie got back to winning ways over the weekend when he beat Octavian Gratii in Gibraltar.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist had no such trouble this time out, winning impressively over four rounds against the journeyman from Romania on the undercard for Frank Warren’s Gibraltar Series event on Saturday evening.
That takes the former Manx ABC man’s record to 15 wins, one draw and one defeat since turning pro in 2018.
Speaking after the fight, Rennie said: ‘I think I’m beyond four rounds now, but tonight was just about getting back to winning ways after December and losing out on the English title.
‘This was the start of the rebuilding process and trying to get back to another title shot.
‘December was my first time losing as a pro and my first loss overall in eight years so I’d be lying if I told you I didn’t have demons going into the ring tonight as I’ve been thinking about that defeat a lot in the build up to this weekend.
‘This fight was all about putting that in the past and that’s what I’ve done and I’m ready to move on now and hopefully have a title fight again in the not too distant future.
‘Tonight has been a good experience - I’ve boxed all over the world, but this was the first time boxing outside the UK as a pro.
‘It felt different, but it’s been good and it’s hopefully an experience that will set me up well for the future if I fight abroad again.
‘I want title fights and I’m hopefully in the right place to get them.’