Amateur boxing will return to the Villa Marina Royal Hall next month, when the Manx ABC host a visiting side from Merseyside.
The latest tussle for the Isle of Man Challenge Cup will take place on Saturday, March 21, with the first bout due to start at 7pm.
Tickets cost £25 for adults and £15 for under-18s.
Ringside tables can be booked by emailing [email protected] while individual tickets can bought through the Villa Marina’s box office and website.
A spokesperson for the Douglas entertainment complex added: ‘The latest edition of the Challenge Cup will see a team of various amateur boxers from Merseyside take on the local powerhouse, Manx ABC.
‘From skill bouts to elite-level amateur contests, showcasing incredible talent across all age groups, this promises to be a night not to be missed on the local sporting calendar.
‘Get your tickets now and support our ever-growing local sporting community!’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.