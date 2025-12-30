Ramsey-based IoM Northern Boxing Club enjoyed a successful weekend in Sheffield recently when three members reached the finals at a cup tournament featuring a demanding schedule of 23 bouts.
Coached by Tony Bullock, the trio - Sean Leonardo, Finnley Richards and Max Jones - faced strong opposition, showing grit, determination and technical skill throughout the competition.
Jones claimed victory in his weight category, lifting the tournament cup after a dominant performance in the final.
Applying constant pressure from the opening bell, Jones prevented his opponent from settling before landing a decisive right hand that earned a standing count and ultimately secured the win.
Leonardo impressed in his semi-final with effective head movement and accurate work to both body and head to earn a clear decision.
In the final, Leonardo remained competitive against a sharp, stance-switching opponent, with both boxers landing clean shots but a controversial judges’ decision went against him.
Richards contested a closely fought final against a more experienced opponent in a technical bout.
Richards matched his opponent well, but a handful of clean shots landed in the final round proved decisive, with the victory narrowly going the other way.
Coach Bullock was full of praise for the performances, noting that the results reflected the hard work and commitment shown by the boxers in the gym.
The tournament provided valuable competitive experience and marked another positive step forward for IoM Northern Boxing Club.
For more information about the club which was formed in 2020, visit the ‘IOM Northern Boxing Club’ page on Facebook.
