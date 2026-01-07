Manx professional boxer Mathew Rennie is back in action in Liverpool at the end of next month.
The 27 year old from Douglas will be fighting on the undercard of the WBC flyweight title fight between Brandon Doard and Keyvin Lara.
The bill will take place at the BOXPARK on Saturday, February 28.
It will be the Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist’s first competitive bout since beating Harley Hodgetts on points in July. That victory took his record since turning pro in 2018 to 16 wins, one tie and one defeat.
He had been due to fight in October but was forced to withdraw through illness.
The Liverpool-based Southpaw is under the management of boxing mogul Frank Warren and trains with the Terry Spencer Boxing gym in Widnes.
Mathew’s younger brother Sam continued the unbeaten start to his professional career in Australia, with victory over experienced Indonesian Rivo Rengkung at the end of November.
The 23-year-old Manxman has now won all seven of his pro bouts.
