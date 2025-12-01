Jade Burden, the island’s sole female professional boxer, maintained her perfect start to her career with another victory at the weekend.
The 34-year-old went up against the experienced Linzi Buczynskyj at Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday evening.
Burden went into the contest undefeated in her three fights since joining the paid ranks, having secured a first-round knockout over debutant Sydney Chambers in September.
It was the Manx boxer who began on the front foot as she pressed her opponent, landing a big right hook at the end of the first round.
Burden continued to be the main instigator in the second round which turned into a bit of a slugfest, but again it was the islander who appeared to edge it.
The third round proved to be even, with Buczynskyj landing several good punches before Burden unleashed a late flurry in the closing seconds.
After even fourth and fifth rounds, Burden landed more good punches in the final round and was ultimately given the judges’ decision.
Speaking afterwards, Burden commented: ‘My toughest test to date against a very experienced opponent, exactly the kind of fight I needed to level up.
‘Came away with a 60–54 shut-out win on points and now officially ranked second in the UK.
‘Every camp, every round, every setback and every push forward - it’s all building me into the fighter I’m becoming. Grateful for my team in the corner and everyone backing me.
‘Thank you to everyone who made the journey, bought tickets and watched from home, and my sponsors for making this all possible.’
