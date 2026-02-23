Glen Vine cyclist Matthew Bostock was crowned a double champion at the Lloyds British National Track Championships over the weekend.
Sporting his new Rapha colours after joining the team last week, the 28-year-old triumphed in both the men’s scratch and elimination races.
Action got underway at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester on Thursday and it didn’t take long for Bocky to make his mark, securing the scratch title on Friday.
After a strong attack off the front alongside William Roberts, the duo launched their surge with 29 laps remaining but worked solidly together to chase the pack down and take a lap with about 21 laps to go.
A thrilling battle ensued and it was Bocky who was able to cross the line first to claim the national jersey and set the tone for the rest of the weekend.
Speaking afterwards, Bostock said: ‘It’s really good to get a first win with the new team, it takes the pressure off a little bit. One race, one win, it’s not a bad start to the year - I’m happy with that.’
And the Commonwealth Games cyclist wasn’t finished there, adding another title to his palmarès in Saturday’s elimination race.
In a high-class field, it proved to be an entertaining but hectic contest as the pre-race favourites battled to avoid an early elimination.
This continued into the final laps as it whittled down to only three riders: Bostock, national individual pursuit champion Charlie Tanfield and William Tidball.
After confusion between Tanfield and Tidball, Bocky capitalised to ease away for a simple victory in the end, with Tidball receiving silver and Tanfield bronze.
