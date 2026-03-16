Douglas boxer Sam Rennie added a second title belt to his collection on Friday evening when he won the Australian National Boxing Federation’s vacant Australasian Super Featherweight crown.
The 24 year old beat experienced Fijian Shamal Ram Anuj over eight rounds at the Metro City venue in Perth.
The ringside judges’ unanimous decision was the former New Horizon and Manx ABC man’s eighth successive victory since his first professional bout in March 2024 after moving Down Under in 2022.
A report by britishboxingnews.co.uk stated: ‘The contest began at a measured pace, with Rennie’s height and reach advantage quickly becoming a key factor against his much smaller opponent.
‘Southpaw Ram Anuj had a brief moment of success in the second round by clipping Rennie with a few shots, but they had little effect on the Manxman who continued to improve as the fight wore on.
‘The Fijian showed plenty of toughness by absorbing shots, but he struggled to trouble Rennie as the fight drew to a close.’
The former Ballakermeen High School student made history last year when he became the first Manxman to win a professional boxing title when he beat Indonesian Asyer Aluman to claim the Australasia Silver Super Featherweight championship.
After the weekend’s fight Rennie posted on social media thanking people for the support he’s had from the island and further afield: ‘Thanks for all the messages - I’ll try get back to everyone. The support has been out of this world and I can’t thank you all enough - it means so much to me.’
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