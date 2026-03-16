Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd played 13-minutes as England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign came to a frenetic conclusion on Saturday evening in Paris.
The ex-Buchan pupil had two spells on the pitch, coming off the bench initially when fellow prop Ellis Genge was sin binned.
He returned to the pitch for the chaotic final few minutes of a the dramatic encounter at the Stade de France, which the hosts won 48-46 with the final kick of the match to clinch a second successive Six Nations title.
Rodd made some good solid runs during his time on the pitch, his latest outing ensuring he played in every one of the Red Roses’ matches this campaign.
The Sale Sharks man will be aiming to add to his 15 caps when England kick off their inaugural Nations Championship campaign against South Africa on Saturday, July 4.
Further away games follow against Fiji and Argentina on July 11 and July 19 before a trio of home matches against Australia, Japan and New Zealand in November.
Before that though, Rodd has at least nine more games of Sale’s season left.
On Saturday the Sharks travel to Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership before a home game against Bath on Sunday, March 29.
Prior to the Six Nations, Rodd had been a regular for his club side who also face Harlequins in the Champions Cup on April 4.
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