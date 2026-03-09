Isle of Man Netball hosted the Under-17 Rising Stars Cup over four days of international netball at the National Sports Centre, culminating on Sunday.

The event saw five nations come together to showcase some of Europe’s brightest young talent.

Teams from the Isle of Man, France, Switzerland, Gibraltar and Ireland competed in the tournament, with players demonstrating impressive skill, determination and sportsmanship throughout.

Supporters were treated to a high standard of netball across the four days, highlighting the strength and bright future of youth netball across Europe.

After a series of competitive matches, France were crowned tournament winners, with the Isle of Man finishing in second place after a strong performances throughout.

Switzerland secured third place, followed by Gibraltar in fourth and Ireland in fifth.

RESULTS:

Day one

France 60-17 Gibraltar

Isle of Man 38-37 Switzerland

IoM Dev 53-38 Ireland

France 49-20 Isle of Man

Day two

Gibraltar 20-34 Switzerland

Ireland 16-69 France

IoM Dev 21-51 Isle of Man

Gibraltar 42-30 Ireland

Day three

Switzerland 50-31 IoM Dev

Isle of Man 46-29 Ireland

Gibraltar 39-34 IoM Dev

France 59-19 Switzerland

Day four

France 71-19 IoM Dev

Gibraltar 20-43 Isle of Man

Switzerland 48-27 Ireland

Events such as the Rising Stars Cup are only possible thanks to the dedication of many people working behind the scenes. Isle of Man Netball wish to thanks all the coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters who helped make the tournament such a success.

All matches from the tournament are available to watch on the Isle of Man Netball YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@IOMNetball

MOLLY SPIERS

Izzie Burns receiving the runners-up award on behalf of her team after the Isle of Man finished second in the Under-17 Rising Stars Cup at the NSC (Photo: Gary Weightman)
