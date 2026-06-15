Jade Burden made Isle of Man sporting history at the weekend when she became the first female boxer from the island to claim a Commonwealth title.
The Grenade claimed the Commonwealth Super Featherweight title on Saturday evening with an impressive victory over belt holder Katie Smith.
The pair were meant to meet in Portsmouth in April, but the bout was called off last minute and eventually rescheduled to the weekend at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton.
The 34-year-old islander headed the VIP Boxing Promotions bill in only her fifth bout since turning professional in 2024 and made the most of the headline billing, stopping her opponent in the sixth of the pair’s 10 scheduled two-minute rounds.
The victory means that Burden, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is now ranked number one in the British super featherweight rankings.
Coach Peter Roberts, who has been in the Grenade’s corner since her days as an amateur with Manx ABC, posted on social media after the victory: ‘Couldn't be more prouder of this girl. I never doubted it for a moment, the champion got what she deserved!’
A number of Manxies made the trip to Bolton to watch the fight. In the wake of her cancelled bout in April, an online fundraiser raised more than £4,000 to aid another shot at the title and prior to Saturday’s fight Jade had said was fighting for all those people who had supported her.
More reaction in Thursday’s Manx Independent.